ESCO Technologies (ESE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESE opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $115.84.

ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ESCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

