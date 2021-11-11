Ethereum Meta Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $5,285.26 and approximately $1.28 million worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 97.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00226118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00091768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

