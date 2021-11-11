ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Shares Up 1.5%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.70. 488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.