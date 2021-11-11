ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Shares Up 0.5%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.56. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.