Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Eventbrite worth $39,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $27,701,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 197.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,381,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 916,948 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 112.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,649,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after buying an additional 871,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,122,000 after buying an additional 822,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after buying an additional 722,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.88. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

