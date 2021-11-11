ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,955.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $630,078.34 and $3,955.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012111 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 443.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004048 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

