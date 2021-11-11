Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $197.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.47. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $203.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

