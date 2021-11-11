EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.77

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $8.07. EZCORP shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 178,919 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get EZCORP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $450.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 85.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 48,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.