EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.77

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $8.07. EZCORP shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 178,919 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $450.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.
EZCORP Company Profile (NASDAQ:EZPW)
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.
