Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues Earnings Results

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Fair Isaac updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.120-$14.120 EPS.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $10.80 on Thursday, hitting $377.81. The stock had a trading volume of 629,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,735. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $377.55 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

