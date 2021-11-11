Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues Earnings Results

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Fair Isaac updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.120-$14.120 EPS.
Shares of FICO stock traded down $10.80 on Thursday, hitting $377.81. The stock had a trading volume of 629,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,735. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $377.55 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.
In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
