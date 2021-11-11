Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $630.00 to $550.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as low as $377.55 and last traded at $377.81, with a volume of 627640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.61.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.
In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.
Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
