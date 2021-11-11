Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $630.00 to $550.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as low as $377.55 and last traded at $377.81, with a volume of 627640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.61.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 510.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 58,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.