FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. FairGame has a total market cap of $21.79 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005703 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00049048 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

