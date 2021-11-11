Falcon Project Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $1,480.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,737.18 or 0.07311561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,814.60 or 1.00037522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020194 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

