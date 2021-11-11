Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Up 87.5%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS)’s stock price shot up 87.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.25. 715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Farmhouse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse, Inc engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.