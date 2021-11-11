Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,308.50 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00071852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.69 or 0.07304943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.20 or 1.00123461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020255 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

