Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
FENC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 41,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.