Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FENC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 41,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.