FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of FibroGen worth $22,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in FibroGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400,207 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,272,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 73,914 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

FGEN opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.