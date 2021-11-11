Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Trading 0.5% Higher

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.34 and last traded at $61.10. 243,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 317,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

