FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FIGS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,834,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Get FIGS alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $56,847,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.