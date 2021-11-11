FIO Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $66.41 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.41 million and $4.34 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001255 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 791,434,206 coins and its circulating supply is 364,961,704 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

