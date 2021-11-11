First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Trading Down 1%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.31 and last traded at $47.43. 910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.