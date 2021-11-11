First Western Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Western Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

MYFW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MYFW opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $247.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,706 shares of company stock worth $758,612. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 63.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.