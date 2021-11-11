Fivebalance (FBN) Price Tops $0.0002

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 109.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fivebalance has a market cap of $206,868.92 and $168.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

