Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 108,240 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,240 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,571.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 470,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,177,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

