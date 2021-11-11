Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 69,677 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 336.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,677 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31.

