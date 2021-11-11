Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 71,377 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) by 175.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.90% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of HEWG opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

