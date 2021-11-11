Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 116,321 Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Franklin FTSE China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:FLCH opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.