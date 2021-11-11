Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 25,814 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $154.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

