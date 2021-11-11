Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 1,238.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,743 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,953,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 589,593 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,268,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 913,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 400,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 756,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 264,719 shares in the last quarter.

IXC stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

