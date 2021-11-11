Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.96% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000.

BBSC stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

