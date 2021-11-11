Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $257.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $261.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.70.

