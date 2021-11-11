Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 247.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

