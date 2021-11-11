Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,995.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

