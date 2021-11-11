Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Position in DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.56% of DB Gold Double Long ETN worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DB Gold Double Long ETN stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. DB Gold Double Long ETN has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

