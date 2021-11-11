Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

