Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,152 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

