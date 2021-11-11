Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 181.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

