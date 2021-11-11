Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $160.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $162.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

