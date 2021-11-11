Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $4.20 Million in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $433.78 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.38.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

