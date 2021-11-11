Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAI. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth $157,076,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth $5,583,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth $1,542,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth $888,000.

Shares of IAI stock opened at $111.71 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

