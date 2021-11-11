Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 295.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 560.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

