Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 42,237 Shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) by 292.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,237 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.01% of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,577,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $99.45 on Thursday. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12.

