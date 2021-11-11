Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 4,432 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $134.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.03. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $136.75.

