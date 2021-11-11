Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 7,992 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $153.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.18. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.07 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

