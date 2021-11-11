Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after buying an additional 465,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 442,962 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,114,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 362,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,755,000 after acquiring an additional 264,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $80.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $83.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00.

