Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.24% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at about $256,000.

FNGU opened at $46.14 on Thursday. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24.

