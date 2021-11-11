Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.38% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $56.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.