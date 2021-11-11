Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 158,311 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158,311 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.31% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 35.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 277.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth $75,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of UNG stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

