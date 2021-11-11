Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 21,737 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,737 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after buying an additional 402,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,174,000 after purchasing an additional 236,419 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,676,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $4,645,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $2,306,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.