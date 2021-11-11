Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 27,540 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,540 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.40% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF opened at $51.98 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

