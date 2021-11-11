Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.94% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMTM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 327.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,220,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF stock opened at $200.32 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a one year low of $153.19 and a one year high of $203.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.30 and a 200 day moving average of $184.90.

